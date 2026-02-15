ISRO-backed space lab to open at Mahoba village school

A state-of-the-art space laboratory will be inaugurated on Monday at a government school in Ratauli Gram Panchayat, Mahoba district, marking the launch of an ambitious program to bring advanced science education to rural students. The project, implemented in collaboration with ISRO Space Applications Centre (SAC-Ahmedabad) under the Village Vaigyanik Karyakram (Sourced)

The Shri Nilesh M Desai Space Lab is the first of 40 Rural Space Labs planned across government schools in Mahoba under the Village Vaigyanik Karyakram, driven by ISRO Space Applications Centre, Ahmedabad.

The project, implemented in collaboration with ISRO Space Applications Centre (SAC-Ahmedabad) under the Village Vaigyanik Karyakram, will directly benefit more than 10,000 government school students and over 500 teachers, according to district magistrate Gazal Bharadwaj.

The space labs will provide training in space science, satellite applications, the Indian Space Program, artificial intelligence, robotics, drone technology and other emerging technologies.

Each lab features working telescopes, 3D printers, ISRO mission model exhibits, robots, drones and STEM-based experimental setups. Students and teachers will receive hands-on training supported by a one-year structured curriculum and annual assessments to monitor learning outcomes.

“The initiative represents a step towards bridging the urban-rural education gap and inspiring rural students to explore careers in science, technology and space research,” district administration officials said.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari Rahul Mishra said the program is being viewed as a replicable model for ISRO-supported science education across rural India. The district has 840 government primary and upper primary schools.

