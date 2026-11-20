The city of Jhansi illuminated itself in a festive glow, recreating the spirit of Diwali as residents paid rich tributes to Rani Lakshmibai on her 198th birth anniversary on Thursday. A series of events across the city celebrated the legendary queen’s courage, patriotism and legacy, which continues to inspire generations. A special prayer was organised at the Maharashtrian Ganesh temple in the old city, where the marriage of Rani Lakshmibai and Maharaja Gangadhar Rao was solemnised. (Sourced)

The celebrations began in the morning with a ‘Run for Rani’, in which scores of students participated. The run was flagged off from the entrance of the historic Jhansi Fort, symbolising the enduring connection between the queen and the city.

One of the major attractions of the day was a two-wheeler rally featuring hundreds of women dressed in attire resembling that of Rani Lakshmibai. The rally passed through various parts of the city, drawing attention from residents and onlookers. Members of the Sadar Bazar committee also paid homage to the queen by presenting a guard of honour before her statue at a market crossing.

A special prayer was organised at the Maharashtrian Ganesh temple in the old city, where the marriage of Rani Lakshmibai and Maharaja Gangadhar Rao was solemnised.

Schools across Jhansi marked the occasion with cultural programmes showcasing the queen’s life, valour and contribution to the freedom struggle. In the evening, thousands of people gathered at Rani Lakshmibai Park to offer tributes, while lamps were lit outside homes, by social organisations and in housing societies across the city.