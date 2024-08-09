‘Kakori Shaurya Gatha Express’ to mark centenary of Kakori Train Action

The ‘Kakori Shaurya Gatha Express’ train will traverse various cities across the state to educate youths and schoolchildren about the Kakori saga, marking the 100th anniversary of the famous Kakori Train Action of 1925, a significant event in the Indian independence movement. The 1925 Kakori train action was one of the most daring attacks by Indian revolutionaries against the British Raj (File)

This initiative is part of the year-long centenary celebrations, Kakori Shatabdi Mahotsav, which will officially begin on August 9 and continue throughout the year with various statewide activities.

The Yogi Adityanath-led state government has collaborated with the railways to run a 12-coach ‘Kakori Shaurya Gatha Express’ train, showcasing episodes from the Indian freedom struggle.

For two months, this train will visit various cities across the state, educating the youth and schoolchildren about the Kakori Train Action.

The train will feature a mobile exhibition and will stop in each district for two days. Activities will include quiz competitions and interactive sessions based on the Kakori Train Action.

The train will also display records of the Kakori Train Action and its 3D AR/VR model.

The Bharatendu Natya Academy will perform Nukkad Nataks at all destinations covered by the train.

The centenary celebrations will kick off on August 9 with a wide range of activities, including a motorcycle rally, a 6-day commemorative fair, tributes to the families of heroes and martyrs, an exhibition of records from the national freedom struggle, and the planting of 100 saplings at martyrs’ memorials, Amrit Sarovar, and Amrit Vatikas.

The inaugural event will encourage public participation, with events planned at district martyr memorials where public representatives will be invited. Various competitions will take place at district and state levels, with cash prizes and certificates awarded to winners during the August 15 program.

The Kakori Train Action took place on August 9, 1925, about 16 km from the state capital in Kakori town.