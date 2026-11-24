The bags were packed, excitement was high and the children had set out to return with stories of the Taj Mahal, Buland Darwaza and temples of Mathura-Vrindavan. But for four families in Kaushambi and neighbouring Fatehpur, the school excursion ended in heartbreak after a fatal bus accident in Kannauj claimed the lives of their children.

Mourners gather outside the house of deceased Rajiullah in Afzalpurwari at Kaushambi (HT Photo) more less

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As news of the accident reached their homes in the early hours of Tuesday, anticipation gave way to disbelief and grief. The lanes of Afzalpurwari and neighbouring villages echoed with cries of mourning as distraught parents and relatives rushed to find out about their children.

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The group had left Agra around midnight on Monday after visiting the Vrindavan and Mathura. What was supposed to be the final leg of a memorable trip turned into a nightmare on the highway.

For Manju Devi, the loss was particularly devastating. Her 14-year-old son Aryan Chaurasia had gone on the trip with his brother Asmit. She had seen both boys off together, expecting them to return with stories of their journey. But Aryan never came home, while Asmit remained hospitalised, battling for survival.

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{{^usCountry}} The tragedy also shattered the dreams of Gulshan, whose 16-year-old son Rajiullah was the family’s only child. She had pinned all her hopes on the teenager, looking forward to seeing him grow up and become the family’s support. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The tragedy also shattered the dreams of Gulshan, whose 16-year-old son Rajiullah was the family’s only child. She had pinned all her hopes on the teenager, looking forward to seeing him grow up and become the family’s support. {{/usCountry}}

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On Tuesday evening, families of children who survived the accident welcomed them home with hugs and tears of relief. But for four households, the wait ended in an irreparable loss.