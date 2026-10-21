Kashi to witness IAF’s might in the skies from Thursday

Around 100 aircraft, including frontline fighters Rafale and SU-30MKI, will take to the skies over the Ganga as a three-day Indian Air Force (IAF) aerial display begins here at Namo Ghat from Thursday, with further shows scheduled for October Saturday and Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the final day’s event alongside Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Kashi skies roar as IAF completes final rehearsal on Wednesday. (Rajesh Kumar/HT)

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Titled ‘Indian Air Force Aerial Display 2026’, the event will be held under the theme ‘Wings Over Ganges’ to mark the IAF’s 94 years of service. It will showcase the force’s combat capabilities, advanced technology and flying skills.

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The display will feature 52 fighter aircraft, 15 transport aircraft, 32 helicopters and one heritage aircraft, along with the IAF’s Garud Special Forces. The aircraft will take off from 12 air bases across the country, including Arakkonam, a naval air station near Chennai.

The aerial show will feature 25 formations, including Kashi Varuna and Kedar, Hanuman, Omkar, Rudra Bhagirathi, Tridev, Alaknanda, Bhairav, Kailash, Natraj, Vishwanath and Prachanda.

“These formations have been meticulously planned to showcase a varied range of aerial platforms in service with the IAF. The display aims to showcase their operational capabilities and professionalism through synchronised and well-coordinated aerial manoeuvres,” said Wg Cdr Debartho Dhar, PRO and spokesperson for the ministry of defence in Prayagraj.

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{{^usCountry}} Aircraft scheduled to participate include the Tejas, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand, IL-76, IL-78, C-295 and AN-32, along with frontline fighters such as the SU-30MKI and Rafale. Aircraft from the Indian Navy and the Indian Army will also participate, showcasing joint operations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aircraft scheduled to participate include the Tejas, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand, IL-76, IL-78, C-295 and AN-32, along with frontline fighters such as the SU-30MKI and Rafale. Aircraft from the Indian Navy and the Indian Army will also participate, showcasing joint operations. {{/usCountry}}

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Commissioner of police S Rajalingam said an estimated 15 lakh to 20 lakh people were expected to watch the air show each day.

“Arrangements have been made keeping that in view. All arrangements are well in place. There is a special emphasis on cleanliness. Municipal officials have been instructed to ensure it,” he said.

The health department has reserved 165 beds across government medical institutions to handle emergencies during the event, chief medical officer Dr N P Singh said after inspecting the control room in Sigra.

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Commissioner of police Mohit Agrawal said security had been strengthened across Varanasi, with special focus on Namo Ghat. Police personnel had been instructed to remain alert and vigilant and undergo soft-skills training to ensure courteous behaviour towards visitors.

The 84 ghats of Varanasi have been divided into zones for enhanced security, Agrawal added.