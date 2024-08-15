KGMU convocation: 15 candidates to get medals, awards on August 17

Fifteen meritorious candidates who completed their MBBS and BDS courses from King George’s Medical University (KGMU) will get medals, awards and certificate at the convocation ceremony slated on August 17, where ICMR director general Dr Rajiv Bahl will be the chief guest. (File)

“Dr Bahl is a physician scientist with specialisation in pediatrics. His presence will inspire candidates and students,” said KGMU vice chancellor Prof Soniya Nityanand at a press conference on Wednesday.

During the ceremony, honoris causa will be conferred upon Dr Bahl. Among the candidates, Divyanshi Katiyar will be given 17 awards, including the prestigious Hewett Gold Medal, Chancellor’s Medal and University Honors Medal. She will get a total of 11 gold medals and two book prizes.

Another candidate Akansha will get six gold medals. Saubhagya Agnihotri, a BDS candidate, will receive nine medals--six gold and three silver.

Monika Chaudhary, also a BDS candidate, will be given seven awards-- three gold, two silver and a bronze medals and a certificate of honour.

Anju Shukla will be recognized with the Padma Shri Dr. Sabya Sachi Sarkar Gold Medal for achieving the highest aggregate marks in M.Sc. Nursing.

Sarita Kumari will be presented with the 10th Late Dr. Jahnavi Dutt Pandey Scholarship, worth Rs. 30,000, for her outstanding thesis in Neurosurgery. Akansha will receive seven awards, including a gold medal for excellence in surgery.

During the convocation, a total 38 gold, seven silver and two bronze medals, and two book prizes will be given. The remaining will be given to candidates at the university foundation day ceremony. In all 1,152 MBBS, BDS, super-specialty, and Ph.D candidates are to be conferred degrees.

Governor Anandiben Patel and Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak will be present at the event.

Katiyar to get all three top medals

Divyanshi Katiyar, who will get all three top medals offered by KGMU during its convocation ceremony on August 17, wants to join the civil services and work to improve healthcare in the state and country.

“There is a lot of scope to improve facilities for patients by being in administrative services. As I am already a doctor, I can contribute better to policy making,” said Katiyar, who is the sixth student of KGMU to get all three Hewett Gold, University Honors and Chancellor’s Medals.

Divyanshi will be getting Chancellor’s Medal for obtaining the highest aggregate marks in MBBS, Hewett Medal for achieving the highest marks in MBBS Part-II, and University Honors Medal for securing the maximum number of honors and certificates in all MBBS examinations.

Monika Chaudhary, the BDS topper, who will also get three gold and two silver medals in convocation apart from other medals and awards has different plans. She said, “I shall pursue PG and then go for academics. I had no strategy or plan to be the top-scorer, but learning and practicing were what I thought about every day.”

A resident of Rae Bareli, Chaudhary said: “Being in the medical profession is ultimate in itself, and to serve the people is the most satisfying job.”