Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Govt to showcase changing face of U.P. via Khelo India games

Govt to showcase changing face of U.P. via Khelo India games

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 21, 2023 08:02 PM IST

The state government wants to use the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) as an opportunity to showcase the rich cultural heritage and the changing face of Uttar Pradesh before sportspersons who will arrive here from across the state for the games

The state government wants to use the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) as an opportunity to showcase the rich cultural heritage and the changing face of Uttar Pradesh before sportspersons who will arrive here from across the state for the games.

Khelo India University Games will be held in many cities of Uttar Pradesh. (For Representation)
Khelo India University Games will be held in many cities of Uttar Pradesh. (For Representation)

The opening ceremony of the KIUG would be on May 25, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief guest, joining the inauguration ceremony at Lucknow’s Babu Banarasi Das stadium virtually. A glimpse of the cultural stage of the state would also be showcased at the inauguration event in which chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Union sports minister Anurag Thakur and minister of state Nishith Pramanik would be present.

“All participating sportspersons would be taken on a tour of the city where they would be playing the games. This would also help in branding of the state’s tourism,” according to a media handout.

Gorakhpur will host the rowing competition of KIUG from May 27 to 31. “All those players who arrive here would also visit Gorakhnath Mutt and temple, a famous Nath Panth site. They would also be taken to Kushinagar, a popular destination for Buddhist pilgrims,” according to the media handout.

“In keeping with chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s directions, KIUG won’t just be a sports meet. It would also be an occasion where the state would showcase its cultural and spiritual wealth, its changing face spurred by all round development,” the handout read.

Additional chief secretary, sports and youth welfare Navneet Sehgal has been actively planning to ensure that these games also become an opportunity for Uttar Pradesh to market its tourist and spiritual potential. The U.P. government had similarly showcased the state in front of G20 participants.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh cultural heritage tourism + 1 more
uttar pradesh cultural heritage tourism
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out