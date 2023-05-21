Govt to showcase changing face of U.P. via Khelo India games

The state government wants to use the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) as an opportunity to showcase the rich cultural heritage and the changing face of Uttar Pradesh before sportspersons who will arrive here from across the state for the games. Khelo India University Games will be held in many cities of Uttar Pradesh. (For Representation)

The opening ceremony of the KIUG would be on May 25, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief guest, joining the inauguration ceremony at Lucknow’s Babu Banarasi Das stadium virtually. A glimpse of the cultural stage of the state would also be showcased at the inauguration event in which chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Union sports minister Anurag Thakur and minister of state Nishith Pramanik would be present.

“All participating sportspersons would be taken on a tour of the city where they would be playing the games. This would also help in branding of the state’s tourism,” according to a media handout.

Gorakhpur will host the rowing competition of KIUG from May 27 to 31. “All those players who arrive here would also visit Gorakhnath Mutt and temple, a famous Nath Panth site. They would also be taken to Kushinagar, a popular destination for Buddhist pilgrims,” according to the media handout.

“In keeping with chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s directions, KIUG won’t just be a sports meet. It would also be an occasion where the state would showcase its cultural and spiritual wealth, its changing face spurred by all round development,” the handout read.

Additional chief secretary, sports and youth welfare Navneet Sehgal has been actively planning to ensure that these games also become an opportunity for Uttar Pradesh to market its tourist and spiritual potential. The U.P. government had similarly showcased the state in front of G20 participants.