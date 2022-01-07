Kiren Rijiju lauds Yogi Adityanath government over law and order in Uttar Pradesh

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday applauded the Yogi Adityanath government for the improved law and order scenario in the state. The Union minister was in Lucknow to attend a lawyers’ conference.

“Before 2017, the law and order scenario in Uttar Pradesh was bad. However, after 2017, it has improved,” Kiren Rijiju said, addressing the gathering.

“Land grabbing and organised crime have come to an end in the state and Uttar Pradesh is on the path of development,” Kiren Rijiju said.

Uttar Pradesh law minister Brajesh Pathak, who was also present, said long-pending projects were being completed in the state. After the drive against mafias, the common man has reposed faith in law and order, Pathak said.

He also listed achievements of the state government, including laying of the foundation stone of a BrahMos missile unit in Lucknow and the ongoing construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Sudhanshu Trivedi, BJP Rajya Sabha MP, stated the Yogi government must come back to power for the overall development of Uttar Pradesh.

Raghvendra Singh, advocate general of the Uttar Pradesh government, spoke about the contribution of lawyers like the first home minister of the country, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Prashant Singh “Atal”, chief standing counsel, state government, also expressed his views.

Vinod Kumar Shahi, additional advocate general, state government, welcomed the guests. A large number of lawyers attended the event.