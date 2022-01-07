Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Kiren Rijiju lauds Yogi Adityanath government over law and order in Uttar Pradesh
lucknow news

Kiren Rijiju lauds Yogi Adityanath government over law and order in Uttar Pradesh

Land grabbing and organised crime have come to an end in the state and Uttar Pradesh is on the path of development, says Union law minister Kiren Rijiju in Lucknow
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju in Lucknow on Friday (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 07, 2022 11:18 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday applauded the Yogi Adityanath government for the improved law and order scenario in the state. The Union minister was in Lucknow to attend a lawyers’ conference.

“Before 2017, the law and order scenario in Uttar Pradesh was bad. However, after 2017, it has improved,” Kiren Rijiju said, addressing the gathering.

“Land grabbing and organised crime have come to an end in the state and Uttar Pradesh is on the path of development,” Kiren Rijiju said.

Uttar Pradesh law minister Brajesh Pathak, who was also present, said long-pending projects were being completed in the state. After the drive against mafias, the common man has reposed faith in law and order, Pathak said.

He also listed achievements of the state government, including laying of the foundation stone of a BrahMos missile unit in Lucknow and the ongoing construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Sudhanshu Trivedi, BJP Rajya Sabha MP, stated the Yogi government must come back to power for the overall development of Uttar Pradesh.

RELATED STORIES

Raghvendra Singh, advocate general of the Uttar Pradesh government, spoke about the contribution of lawyers like the first home minister of the country, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Prashant Singh “Atal”, chief standing counsel, state government, also expressed his views.

Vinod Kumar Shahi, additional advocate general, state government, welcomed the guests. A large number of lawyers attended the event.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's daily Covid tally
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Omicron symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP