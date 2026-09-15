Kunda MLA trains guns on Gen Z protests, alleges backing by ‘disruptive’ foreign forces

Criticising the recent Gen Z protests for alleged anti-India slogans and claiming that the stir received financial backing from disruptive forces in Pakistan, West Asia and Europe, Kunda MLA and former Uttar Pradesh minister Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya, who heads the Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik), stoked a controversy by asserting the need for people to “wield weapons alongside scriptures.”

Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Rajya Bhaiya. (File Photo)

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Emphasising that he had no objection to the issue of the protest (question paper leaks), he also claimed that slogans of ‘Down with India’ were raised during the agitation and terrorists were praised.

This cannot be accepted under any circumstances, he said as he accused the protesters of behaving indecently during the demonstration.

“Anti-India slogans and slogans supporting terrorists were raised during the demonstration. While the protest was on paper leaks, the language and behaviour exhibited during the movement were unacceptable,” he said, while addressing a gathering in Rae Bareli’s Unchahar where he attended Shiv Mahapuran Katha organised by Uttar Pradesh minister Manoj Kumar Pandey.

“We need to wield weapons alongside scriptures,” Singh said, receiving sharp comments on social media for his statement as the video of his speech went viral on Monday.

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{{^usCountry}} “The term ‘Gen-Z’ aligns with neither our language nor our culture. Imagine the protest was in India and pizza and burgers for protesters were booked in London. ‘Here, eat this pizza. What are you supposed to do? Abuse India and insult Indianness’,” he said as Pandey stood beside him on the stage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The term ‘Gen-Z’ aligns with neither our language nor our culture. Imagine the protest was in India and pizza and burgers for protesters were booked in London. ‘Here, eat this pizza. What are you supposed to do? Abuse India and insult Indianness’,” he said as Pandey stood beside him on the stage. {{/usCountry}}

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Questioning the alleged funding of the protests, he claimed protesters received funds from disruptive forces in West Asia, Pakistan and Europe.

At the outset, Singh sought blessings from the orator Pandit Pradeep Mishra. Subsequently, he addressed the gathering from the stage, sharing his views on the Delhi protest and current social conditions