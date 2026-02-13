Ayodhya , A man has filed a complaint stating that an unidentified person impersonated his late father and used forged documents to execute a sale deed of his 1.5 lakh square feet ancestral land to a Delhi-based real estate company, police here said on Friday. Land sold in Ayodhya using dead man's forged documents, complaint lodged

According to the complaint filed by Nandan Shrivastava, a retired general manager of a public sector bank, the land is recorded in the name of his father, late Brijnandan Prasad, who passed away on September 29, 2002.

The land is situated along a river in Koro Raghopur village under Bikapur tehsil in Ayodhya.

A sale deed of the property, measuring around 1.5 lakh square feet, was executed on December 17, 2025, in favour of a prominent Delhi-based company, Shrivastava said.

He alleged that an unidentified person impersonated his deceased father and submitted forged documents, including an Aadhaar card and PAN card, at the Sub-Registrar's office in Bikapur to facilitate the registry.

He claimed that no proper verification of the seller's identity or documents was carried out during the registration process.

The complainant termed the incident a pre-planned criminal conspiracy to grab the family's ancestral land. He also raised suspicion over the alleged involvement of the purchasing company's representatives, a broker and two witnesses whose roles in the transaction are under scrutiny.

Police said the family had no knowledge of the registry until recently.

Circle Officer Piyush Kumar said an FIR has been registered at Bikapur Kotwali police station under relevant sections based on the complaint.

"A thorough investigation into the documents, the registry process and the role of all concerned persons is underway. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.