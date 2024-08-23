LDA’s Mohaan Road project: Scheme gains steam with land acquisition

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) is set to launch the Mohaan Road Scheme (Education City). In the past three days, 15 farmers have signed contracts and handed over possession of their land to the Authority, amounting to over 12 hectares of land. LDA camps at the villages for the Mohaan road scheme (HT Photo)

The committee formed by LDA vice chairman Prathamesh Kumar set up camp in village Pyarepur and started making contracts with the farmers based on consent.

The Mohaan Road Scheme will be modelled after Chandigarh/Panchkula. The scheme will encompass various areas, with 111.12 acres designated for a single plot, 159.52 acres for group housing, 39.22 acres for commercial use, 48.13 acres for community centres, 183.24 acres for roads, and 9.28 acres for transit spaces. The scheme, which will serve as an education city, will reserve 73.95 acres for educational institutions and 159.85 acres as a green belt.

The development will adhere to a grid pattern and will be divided into eight sectors. Each sector will feature provisions for solid waste management, sectoral shopping centres, and vendors.

A 42-acre central park and a 45,000 square meter reservoir will be constructed at the heart of the scheme. Roundabouts will be established at major intersections, allowing for left turns without halting traffic. Overall, the scheme will create a total of 2,485 plots, ranging from 112.50 square meters to 450 square meters, the release read.

Kumar said that the LDA had acquired 785 acres of land in Kakori’s Pyarepur and Kaliakheda villages for the Mohaan Road scheme. The farmers in Pyarepur had received less compensation compared to those in Kaliakheda, leading to objections from the Pyarepur farmers. However, in a recent meeting of the LDA Board, the Board approved a proposal to increase the compensation rate for Pyarepur landowners. Consequently, the farmers in Pyarepur will now receive compensation based on the revised rate.

The development work for the road, sewer, water supply, electrification, and drainage will commence soon after the physical possession of the acquired land. Furthermore, a tender of ₹225 crore has been issued for the first phase of the project, read an LDA release.