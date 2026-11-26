Taking note of a Kerala HC’s recent judgment, the Allahabad High Court has remarked that the legislature may consider reducing the age of juvenility from 18 years to 16 years. Justice Abdul Shahid made the observation while dismissing a juvenile’s appeal against the rejection of his second bail application in a dacoity-murder case.

The prosecution case involved allegations of dacoity and the murder of a person named Shubham alias Mrigendra. (For Representation) more less

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In its judgment, the Kerala High Court observed, “It is high time for the legislatures to consider appropriate amendments in the statutes which deal with the ‘juveniles and child in conflict’ with law to reduce age to 16 years, taking note of the present trend showing sufficient maturity by children when they reach the age of 16. This aspect also to be appropriately addressed.”

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The Allahabad HC in its November 17 order said, “Taking note of the aforementioned observations of the Hon’ble Kerala High Court regarding the sufficient maturity attained by children upon reaching the age of 16 years, this aspect may be duly considered by the legislature.”

The high court was dealing with the juvenile’s appeal filed under Section 101(5) of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, challenging an order dated May 5, 2026, passed by the additional district and sessions judge/special judge (Pocso), Baghpat, rejecting his bail application in a 2022 case.

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{{^usCountry}} The prosecution case involved allegations of dacoity and the murder of a person named Shubham alias Mrigendra. Before the HC, the appellant’s counsel argued that the juvenile had been falsely implicated and that no specific role had been assigned to him in the FIR or statements recorded under Section 161 CrPC. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The prosecution case involved allegations of dacoity and the murder of a person named Shubham alias Mrigendra. Before the HC, the appellant’s counsel argued that the juvenile had been falsely implicated and that no specific role had been assigned to him in the FIR or statements recorded under Section 161 CrPC. {{/usCountry}}

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It was also contended that no recovery had been made from his possession and that he had no criminal antecedents. Opposing the appeal, the counsel for the informant submitted that the appellant was approximately 17.5 year old at the time of the offence and had since crossed the age of 21.

While noting that no fresh ground for enlarging the appellant on bail had been submitted and that the trial was almost concluded and on the verge of pronouncement of judgment, the court found no illegality or irregularity in the order rejecting bail.

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