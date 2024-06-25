Life term to 1 cr fine: UP to bring law against paper leaks

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved an ordinance that prescribes up to life imprisonment and a maximum penalty of ₹1 crore for those involved in unfair practices and paper leaks in public examinations. The UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) had blacklisted Gujarat-based Edutest Solutions Private Limited, which had conducted the recruitment examination for 60,244 posts of police constables on February 17-18 this year, for negligence leading to a paper leak. (File Pic)

The ordinance, which also criminalizes distribution of fake question papers and creation of fake employment websites, was given the nod during a cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Forty-three out of 44 proposals were given the nod.

Finance minister Suresh Khanna said the cabinet approved the state government’s proposal to implement the ‘Prevention of Unfair Means and Paper Leaks in Public Examinations Ordinance-2024’. It mandates severe penalties for those involved in paper leaks, including institutions and associated individuals, with punishments ranging from 2 years to life imprisonment and fines of up to ₹1 crore.

The ordinance covers the Public Service Commission, Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Board, Uttar Pradesh Board, universities, authorities, or institutions nominated by them.

It applies to all recruitment examinations, regularisation or promotion exams, and entrance exams for degrees, diplomas/certificates/educational certificates.

“If an examination is compromised, the financial burden will be recovered from the solver gang, the involved institutes and service providers will be permanently blacklisted. The Act also includes provisions for property attachment in case of a crime. All offences under this ordinance are classified as cognizable, non-bailable, and triable by the sessions court and are non-compoundable. Stringent conditions for bail have also been established,” said Khanna.

“In the absence of an Assembly session, an ordinance has been proposed in place of a bill. The council of ministers has approved the proposal, after which the ordinance process will be completed and implemented,” he added.

During the Lok Sabha election campaign, the chief minister had given an indication to implement strict laws to check question paper leaks and action against those involved. Recently, irregularities were detected in recruitment examinations, including question paper leaks in the constable recruitment examination and review officer/assistant review officer (RO/ARO) recruitment examination.

The UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) had blacklisted Gujarat-based Edutest Solutions Private Limited, which had conducted the recruitment examination for 60,244 posts of police constables on February 17-18 this year, for negligence leading to a paper leak. On February 24, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered cancellation of the examination following confirmed reports of paper leak.