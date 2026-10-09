LJP (RV) eyes 2027 UP polls, to decide later on solo or NDA route

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), an ally of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), will contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, with party chief Chirag Paswan saying it will field candidates but decide later whether to go solo or contest as part of the tie-up.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to Ram Vilas Paswan, while LJP (RV) chief Chirag Paswan looks on, during a programme in Lucknow on Thursday. (ANI)

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He said this at a programme organised here on Thursday to mark the sixth death anniversary of party founder Ram Vilas Paswan. The LJP has been working to strengthen its base in Uttar Pradesh, particularly among Dalits, with a focus on the Pasi and Paswan communities in central and eastern parts of the state.

The party has organised a series of outreach programmes, including Dalit Chaupal and Nav Sankalp Sabha, across the state. It has also started reaching out to young voters through its “Youth Bole Toh” programme, which was held in Prayagraj. The party plans to organise similar programmes in other districts, leaders said.

Chirag said the LJP had contested the 2020 Bihar assembly polls on its own and joined the NDA for the 2025 elections. The party also contested the Jharkhand assembly elections as an NDA ally, while it fought the Nagaland assembly election on its own and won two seats, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The LJP has also urged the Uttar Pradesh government to construct a park and install a statue in the name of Ram Vilas Paswan. An LJP leader said the state government had given its nod to the proposal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The LJP has also urged the Uttar Pradesh government to construct a park and install a statue in the name of Ram Vilas Paswan. An LJP leader said the state government had given its nod to the proposal. {{/usCountry}}

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Paswan was a strong voice for Dalits, deprived: Yogi

Meanwhile, paying tribute to Ram Vilas Paswan, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the respect accorded to the LJP founder in Bihar would also be accorded to him in Uttar Pradesh. Adityanath described Ram Vilas Paswan as a strong voice for Dalits and the deprived and said he had worked to advance social justice without discrimination while serving as a Union minister in the governments led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi.

He said the absence of Ram Vilas Paswan was deeply felt but expressed satisfaction that Chirag Paswan was working to carry forward his father’s mission.

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“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guidance, Chirag, as a Union minister, is taking forward his voice on various platforms,” Adityanath said.