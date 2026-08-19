Lko mayor pulls up contractor as civic projects delayed

Lucknow mayor Sushma Kharkwal pulled up the contractor and directed officials to speed up construction of several key civic projects as delays keep the city from improved drainage, flood-management facilities, public amenities and municipal services.

An open drain in the Wazirganj area of Lucknow on Wednesday (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

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Kharkwal reviewed the progress of projects being executed by Construction and Design Services (CNDS) at the Lalbagh-based municipal headquarters on Wednesday. She directed officials to remove bottlenecks and ensure that delayed projects meet their deadlines without compromising construction quality.

Officials reviewed the remodelling of the Qila Mohammadi drain and construction of a storm-water drainage system, besides an RCC storm-water drain planned to divert the Geetapalli drain from Alambagh towards Haider Canal.

The meeting also examined work to strengthen flood-pumping and water-drainage arrangements at various pumping stations. These projects are expected to improve the city’s capacity to manage excess rainwater during heavy rainfall.

Other projects under review included Mango Park in Amausi, a working women’s hostel in Aurangabad and Sahitya Park.

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{{^usCountry}} After the review meeting, the mayor conducted a surprise inspection of the under-construction new municipal headquarters. She expressed displeasure over the pace of work and reprimanded the contractor for the delay. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the review meeting, the mayor conducted a surprise inspection of the under-construction new municipal headquarters. She expressed displeasure over the pace of work and reprimanded the contractor for the delay. {{/usCountry}}

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Kharkwal directed the contractor to immediately accelerate construction and instructed officials to closely monitor the project.

She reviewed the proposed Zone-7 zonal office under the Chief Minister Global Nagarodaya Yojana 2025-26. Officials also presented the progress of a proposed multipurpose facility on municipal land along the Kukrail river near Ayodhya Road. The facility will include an urban plaza, digital library, book cafe, food court, rooftop restaurant and basement parking.

Municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar, additional municipal commissioner Arvind Kumar Rao, chief engineer (civil) Mahesh Verma and senior CNDS officials attended the meeting.

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Kharkwal directed the officials to maintain construction quality while ensuring timely completion of all projects.