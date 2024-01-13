Lko records lowest temp of season at 6 deg Celsius

LUCKNOW: Kanpur city remained the coldest place in UP on Friday at three degrees Celsius, while the state capital recorded the lowest minimum temperature of the season as the mercury dipped to six degrees Celsius. The IMD has predicted that there will be no respite from cold and people should brace for drop in day and night temperatures and foggy conditions in the next 48 hours. Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions prevailed in isolated pockets over UP. (Pic for representation)

Dense fog brought visibility down to 50 metres in the morning, causing inconvenience to commuters. Agra shivered at 3.9 degrees Celsius, while night temperature in Aligarh, Meerut and Orai dropped to 4.8 degrees Celsius. Muzaffarnagar, Shahjahanpur and Barabanki shivered at 5, Bareilly 5.4 and Fursatganj 7.4 degrees Celsius.

Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions prevailed in isolated pockets over UP. The Met department has predicted that dense to very dense fog with visibility 50 metres) in night/morning hours is very likely at some places in UP from January 13 to 16. In view of fog, Lucknow district administration has already announced closure of schools up to class 8 until January 13.

Lucknow met office in charge Mohd Danish said most parts of UP would be in the grip of cold wave till Sunday. Dense to very dense fog was very likely in the morning and mainly clear sky later. Maximum and minimum temperature in Lucknow would be around 17 and 6 degrees Celsius respectively on Saturday.

State forecast says weather is most likely to remain dry over the state. The Met department has issued warning of dense to very dense fog very likely at a few places over the state. Cold day and cold wave are very likely at isolated places in the state.