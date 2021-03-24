LMC executive passes 1946.82 cr budget

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) executive committee passed a budget of ₹1946.82 crore for the financial year 2021-22 on Tuesday night.

Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia said, “No new tax was imposed on the common man in the LMC budget. ₹5 crore was allocated to fight corona in the city. Things like sanitisers, masks, PPE kits and sanitising machines would be purchased from this budget.”

The executive committee decided to install statues of martyrs Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev in a city park which would be selected later.

“A women’s bazaar would be set up and the place for it would be finalised by the mayor, along with women corporators. This bazaar would be a unique one in which all the shops would be owned and operated by women only,” she said.

The executive committee decided to construct a women’s toilet and baby feeding centre at main parks of the city. It also decided to extend 5% rebate on house tax to residents who have got rainwater harvesting system at their home.

A community centre for the Valmiki community would be made and ₹50 lakh has been earmarked for that.

While ₹5 crore has been allocated for nullah (drain) cleaning work, ₹4 crore has been earmarked for flood pumping stations. A sum of ₹176 crore was allocated for development works like construction of roads and drains.

A sum of ₹2 crore was given for construction of new garbage dump yards and ₹1 crore allocated for construction of new urinals and toilets in the city.

ACCENT ON SANITATION

The executive committee allocated ₹36 crore, especially for the management of solid waste in the city.

A sum of ₹140 crore was allocated for sanitation of the city and ₹11 crore was marked for the maintenance of Kanha Upvan and Lakshman Gaushala.

While ₹21 crore was allocated for streetlights, ₹30 crore was earmarked for the development of city parks.

A sum of ₹2 crore has been set aside for creating compost pits in every city park.

Besides, ₹150 crore will be spent on construction of Kalyan Mandap in the city parks .

₹3 crore will be spent on renovation of LMC hall and ₹2 crore for fencing of LMC land.

₹8 crore has been earmarked for creation of new parking lots in the city.