LU, Copenhagen varsity ink MoU on academic collaboration

LUCKNOW: To foster cooperation in education, research and skill development, the Lucknow University and the University of Copenhagen, Denmark, represented by its department of veterinary and animal sciences, faculty of health and medical sciences, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday. Prof Alok Kumar Rai, vice chancellor, LU and Prof Birgit Nørrung, head of the department of veterinary and animal sciences, University of Copenhagen, Denmark, and former chair of the European Food Safety Authority Panel on Biological Hazards, signed the MoU in a virtual ceremony. (Pic for representation)

The partnership between LU and the University of Copenhagen, Denmark signifies a substantial advancement in global academic cooperation, particularly in the specialized domain of Veterinary and animal sciences. The MoU formalized between these institutions delineates a multifaceted approach aimed at enhancing education, research, and skill development endeavours, as per an official .

Outlined within the MoU are six pivotal initiatives, each geared towards facilitating robust collaboration. Firstly, the exchange of both undergraduate and postgraduate students between the two universities promises to enrich the academic experience by exposing students to diverse learning environments and methodologies. Secondly, the exchange of faculty and staff enables the cross-pollination of ideas and expertise, fostering a culture of innovation and knowledge dissemination.

Prof Rai said that MoU represented a significant milestone in international academic collaboration. Prof. Geetanjali Mishra, the dean of academics, said that by leveraging their respective strengths and resources, these institutions were poised to make meaningful contributions to the advancement of science, education, and societal progress in the field of veterinary and animal sciences on a global scale.