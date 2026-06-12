LU cracks down on indiscipline: One expelled, 3 lose admit cards

LUCKNOW In two major disciplinary actions, Lucknow University (LU) on Thursday expelled a post-graduate student and cancelled the admit cards of three other expelled students, citing violations of campus discipline and obstruction of administrative work. The order noted that he had already been suspended earlier on charges of behaviour contrary to student decorum. (File Pic)

LLM student Satyam Yadav was expelled and barred from being granted admission to LU or any college affiliated to it in future. The action was taken based on recommendations by the registrar and dean (student welfare) on June 8, following an investigation report by the board of deans submitted the same day. The order noted that Yadav had already been suspended earlier on charges of behavior contrary to student decorum.

The incidents cited in the order include - entering the university’s second campus and Homi Jehangir Bhabha Hostel without authorisation on May 21 - the day a Bar Council of India inspection team was visiting. He allegedly attempted to oppose the inspection work and propagated false/misleading information against the university administration on social media, affecting peace, order and discipline and obstructing government/administrative work.

It also mentioned that on February 19 he sent a WhatsApp message stating that if he did not receive justice, he would ‘demand justice by pouring petrol while climbing the water tank’. The order stated that this caused difficulties for university and police officials. On the same day, he and 10-15 companions allegedly jumped the boundary wall of Subhash Hostel next to the main campus. Besides, on August 19 during a meeting with the chief conservator, he allegedly spoke in unparliamentary language, abused him after the meeting, and threatened action against him, disrupting the university’s daily official work.

In a separate office order, the controller of examinations cancelled the provisional admit cards of three expelled students - Prem Prakash Yadav of MA (Hindi), Shashi Prakash of MA (Public Administration) and Harshit Shukla of LLB 3-year (NEP).

On April 28, during a protest against fee hike in some courses, the students had gone to meet the V-C, but when not allowed by the proctorial board, they tried to stop the V-C’s vehicle. LU authorities lodged an FIR against the three students and put them under suspension. A probe was also ordered, which on completion, recommended their expulsion and ban on future admissions.

The university expelled the three students on charges of disrupting movement of vice-chancellor and attempting to damage his vehicle.