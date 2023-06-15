Jeeva murder accused remanded in police custody for 3 days

A Lucknow court on Wednesday remanded Vijay Yadav alias Anand Yadav, 26, who allegedly shot dead gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva at a court on June 7, in police custody for three days. The order was passed by the court of the Lucknow chief judicial magistrate (CJM). Vijay Yadav, who allegedly shot dead Jeeva (File)

Confirming the development, a senior police official said the main investigation officer (IO)--inspector in-charge of Wazirganj police station Manoj Kumar Mishra-- had sought five-day custody of Yadav but was granted the same for three days beginning Thursday 10 am till Saturday 5 pm. Yadav is currently lodged in the district jail in the state headquarters.

In the application filed for the police custody remand on Monday, the IO had stated that the accused, in his statement during an interrogation after his arrest, had claimed that he had procured the revolver used in the crime from Munger in Bihar. Yadav reportedly said he was given a contract to eliminate Jeeva for ₹20 lakh from an unidentified person whom he had met while working at a hotel in Nepal.

He also confessed to having then come to Lucknow, where he disguised himself as a lawyer in a public toilet, to commit the murder.

Apart from verifying the previously recorded facts, the accused would also be quizzed about the person who contracted him to eliminate Jeeva, as well as about other persons who might be involved in the ‘conspiracy’, the IO stated in the application.

On June 7, Yadav allegedly shot Jeeva inside the SC/ST courtroom located on the old High Court building, which is now a part of the Lucknow district and sessions court. The police arrested him on the spot and recovered a revolver and six bullet shells from his possession.