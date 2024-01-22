Lucknow markets echo consecration fervour, shops to open after Ayodhya ceremony

LUCKNOW The Ram temple Pran Pratishtha celebrations will echo in markets across Lucknow on Monday with traders’ and resident welfare associations set to organise various programmes in their respective areas. Shops will remain open post the grand ceremony in Ayodhya. All 83 shops in Hazratganj market have adorned flags and banners. Traders will also take out a procession through the market with over 1000 people, and organise a joint prayer ceremony at the Hanuman Mandir in Hazratganj, around 12:30pm. (HT Photo)

Saffron flags and loudspeakers playing bhajans are dotting the roads marking the consecration fervour in the city.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The Hazratganj Traders’ Association (HTA) has grand plans for Monday. While all 83 shops in the market have adorned flags and banners, the traders will also take out a procession through the market with over 1000 people, and organise a joint prayer ceremony at the Hanuman Mandir in Hazratganj, around 12:30pm.

“We will also offer 15,000 tonnes of ‘prasad’ to the general public,” said Vinod Punjabi, president of HTA.

“The markets will remain open after the consecration ceremony. We cannot afford to be shut on such a huge occasion...this is no less than a festival. There will also be a grand fireworks display to mark the occasion,” he said.

Similarly, “All visitors will be greeted with laddoos and ‘prasad’ in around 90 shops at the Aminabad market. We have decided to wear white kurta-pyjama and saffron turban and will be part of a padyatra,” said Prabhu Jalan, convenor, Sri Ram Road Vyapar Mandal, Aminabad.

“Sunderkand Path will be held and bhandara service with puri-sabzi, tea and mathri will be underway throughout the day,” said Rajendra Agarwal, president of the mandal. He said the market is decked up with lights, balloons and flags while there will be a fireworks display in the evening.

Meanwhile, traders of Dandaiya market near Aliganj Hanuman Mandir have decided to distribute over 1,000 flags, along with pictures of the Ram Mandir, and ‘akshat’ to 1000 shops in the market, said Manish Mishra, general secretary of Vyapar Mandal, Dandaiya market.

The residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) in the state capital have planned padyatras (processions) and lamp lighting ceremonies, reminiscent of Diwali, on Monday.

“Around 3,500 earthen lamps, purchased with residents’ contributions, will be lit up in all towers of the society in the evening. The idea is to celebrate the Pran Pratishtha like Diwali. During the day, Sunderkand Path will be organised, followed by bhandaras,” said Vivek Sharma, resident of Srishti Apartment in Jankipuram.

Likewise, the padyatra by Sunrise Apartment (on Kanpur Road) will include children dressed as Ram, Sita and Laxman. There will be a band performance and devotional singers will also perform, said Tapan Mukherjee, president of Durga Puja Committee. Similar arrangements have been made in Faizullaganj as well.

Residents living along the Ayodhya highway too are excited, “We are looking forward to Ramayani Bulbul Choubey performing, followed by a collective Sunderkand recitation and a huge bhandara,” said Sandeep Kumar Pandey, secretary, RWA of BBD Greens apartment at Faizabad road.