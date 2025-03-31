Lucknow Metro extends op hours on LSG’s home match days

Along with special services on the days when the city hosts IPL matches, Lucknow Metro has wrapped a metro train in the signature colours of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The team is paying the Metro for the same. A Lucknow Metro train with posters of LSG players (Sourced)

Also, on April 1, 4, 14 and 22, and May 9 and 18 when LSG plays other teams on their home ground, metro trains will run until 12:30 am. The last train will depart at 12:30 am from both CCS Airport and Munshipulia metro stations.

According to the officials of Lucknow Metro, a series of events have been planned as part of the partnership with the team, including special visits from popular IPL players.

MD UP Metro Rail Corporation Sushil Kumar said,” The collaboration between Lucknow Metro and LSG is designed to bring the excitement of the IPL season closer to the people.”

To ensure that fans can fully enjoy the IPL season, Lucknow Metro has extended its operating hours on match days, allowing for more convenient travel to the stadium for sports enthusiasts. This makes attending matches easier, as it accommodates the surge in passengers on those days. Sushil Kumar, the managing director of UPMRC, said, “This is the third consecutive year that we are offering midnight metro services to ensure safe travel for cricket fans. Our aim is to make your match experience as convenient as possible and encourage everyone to use the service to make their IPL moments even more memorable.”

Additionally, Lucknow Metro has partnered with Lucknow City Transport Services to provide feeder bus services running between Transport Nagar Metro Station and Ekana Stadium, and between Ekana Stadium and Indiranagar Metro Station, extending service until midnight. This ensures smooth and accessible travel for all.