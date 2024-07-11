Lucknow Metro’s East-West Corridor gets NPG nod

In a big boost to public transport in the state capital, the Network Planning Group (NPG) under the PM Gati Shakti-National Master Plan for Multi-modal Connectivity has approved the detailed project report (DPR) for Lucknow Metro’s East West Corridor. The NPG approves the technical feasibility of all railway and highway projects in the country. Estimated to cost ₹ 5,081 crore, the project got the NPG’s nod when it met in Delhi on Tuesday. The meeting was chaired by the additional secretary of the Department of Industrial Policy Promotion (File)

The East-West corridor aims to connect Charbagh to Vasant Kunj and will be crucial for the state capital’s Old City area. Estimated to cost ₹5,081 crore, the project got the NPG’s nod when it met in Delhi on Tuesday. The meeting was chaired by the additional secretary of the Department of Industrial Policy Promotion.

The meeting held to discuss several projects found no obstacle in giving the go-ahead to the East-West Corridor.

According to a Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation official, “The NPG meeting included representatives from departments such as housing and urban affairs, defence, railways, environment and forests, and finance. Following the NPG, the next major phase is a nod from the Public Investment Board.”

The proposed East-West Corridor will have a total length of 11.165 kilometres ( 4.286 km elevated and 6.879 km underground). It will include a total of 12 stations seven of which will be underground. The estimated completion time for this proposed corridor is five years. The East-West corridor will connect to the existing North-South corridor at the Charbagh Metro station, which will serve as an interchange station.

UPMRC managing director Sushil Kumar said the approval of the East-West Corridor by the NPG was a significant step and the project was crucial for urban transportation in Lucknow as well as for the existing metro corridor.

Stations of the proposed East-West Corridor

Charbagh (Underground) Gautam Buddha Nagar (Underground) Aminabad (Underground) Pandeyganj (Underground) City Railway Station (Underground) Medical Chauraha (Underground) Chowk (Underground) Thakurganj (Elevated) Balaganj (Elevated) Sarfarazganj (Elevated) Moosabagh (Elevated) Vasant Kunj (Elevated)