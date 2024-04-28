Lucknow: Minor gang raped by three, 2 nabbed

A 14-year-old girl was gang raped by three youths, including two minors, in the Chinhat area on Friday midnight when her parents had gone out to attend a wedding function, leaving her alone at home. Minor gang raped in Lucknow, 2 held (Pic for representation)

The shocking incident came to light when the neighbours of the minor girl got suspicious about the presence of some youths inside the house and informed her parents who rushed back and reportedly caught one of the accused with their minor daughter who struggled to break free, police said. The accused was handed over to the police and since then one more accused has been arrested while the third one is still at large.

“Two minor accused have been arrested so far while the third accused is at large and efforts are underway to nab him,” said SHO Chinhat, Avnish Kumar Chaturvedi.

“An FIR under IPC sections 376 D (gang rape), 452 (trespassing), 504 (insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) and POCSO Act has been registered against the accused,” the SHO added.

Police said the victim’s parents had gone to attend a wedding function on Friday night leaving their minor daughter at home. Taking advantage, around midnight, the three accused entered the house and raped the unsuspecting minor girl.

The victim’s father told the police that when he rushed back after being alerted by the neighbours, he found the accused boy in an inappropriate state with his minor daughter as she struggled to break free from the clutches of the accused. The accused was caught and then given to the police who subsequently arrested one more accused on Saturday.