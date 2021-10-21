Lucknow Municipal Corporation serves notices on 40,000 houses for tax recovery

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has issued notices to around 40,000 houses for recovery of house tax, said officials.

These houses haven’t paid taxes for the last five years and have pending dues of more than ₹50,000. Such house owners have been given 15 days to either deposit the tax or face attachment of properties, the official said.

There are over 7 lakh houses within the municipal limits of which only 2.55 lakh houses have paid tax this year so far.

The new house tax software has detected the non-tax paying houses for LMC in every zone.

Additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Singh has directed the Lucknow Municipal Corporation tax inspectors to stick notice on the houses of defaulters.

Most of the defaulters are in zone 6 that covers areas of old city like Chowk, Thakurganj, Dubagga, Chaupatian, Khadra etc.

Municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi said, “Lucknow Municipal Corporation will continue to mount pressure on house tax defaulters. Everyone should understand that out of the tax amount collected the LMC carries out development works in the city. So they must pay their taxes on time.”