Lucknow NCB conducts cycle rally to spread awareness against drugs

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Lucknow Zonal Unit on Sunday organised a mega cycle rally and other events to mark International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.
“We organised a series of events to create awareness among the masses and say no to drugs. The theme of today’s event was — ‘Say no to drugs and say yes to life,” said Prashant K Srivastava, zonal director NCB, Lucknow.
The event was organised at Janeshwar Mishra Park. Other than cycle rally and the fun run, other events included the Zumba dance and Nukkad Natak. NCB organised the events in association with CRPF, SSB, ITBP, Disha Foundation and Decathlon to spread awareness against drug abuse. In the event, more than 2500 people participated. On the occasion, Dhruva Kath Thakur, commissioner of police, Lucknow, was the chief guest and Piyush Mordia, joint commissioner of police (law and order), Sachin Jain, deputy director-general, NCB, and other senior officials were also present. The chief guest administered an oath against drug abuse to all the participants. He also flagged off the cycle rally. The event saw the participation of various groups, including Lucknow Cycle Club, Robinhood Army, Lucknow Gazelles, Pedal Yatri, Shrijan Shakti Welfare Society, Nawabi Riders and others.
Sena's Sanjay Raut calls rebels ‘living corpses’, has a post-mortem dig too
Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Sunday called the rebel lawmakers camping in BJP-ruled Assam “living corpses” and said souls were dead. Stating that the bodies of the 40 MLAs, led by dissident party leader Eknath Shinde, will be sent directly to the Assembly for post-mortem when they come back. Shinde's rebellion, with tacit help from the BJP, has triggered a survival crisis for the Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition government in Maharashtra. NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said in Delhi.
UP CM’s helicopter suffers bird-hit, makes emergency landing in Varanasi
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath's helicopter made an emergency landing, at the Reserve Police lines ground in Varanasi after it suffered a bird-hit on Sunday. The CM had arrived in Varanasi on Saturday evening for a review meet. Around 9.05am, on Sunday, he reached the police lines ground and boarded a helicopter for Lucknow. He later boarded a state plane to Lucknow from Varanasi's Lal Bahadur Shastri International airport.
FIR against SP MLA for blocking govt work in Pratapgarh
Pratapgarh police on Saturday lodged an FIR against Samajwadi Party MLA from Raniganj constituency RK Verma and Verma's 55 supporters for blocking government works and under other relevant sections of the IPC. The case has been registered at the Kandhai police station on the complaint of the project manager of the Noida-based construction firm, Mohd Irshad. He claimed that Verma and his supporters also threatened the company's workers when they raised objections.
Jharkhand bypolls: Cong's Shilpi Neha Tirkey wins Mandar by over 23,000 votes
Congress candidate Shilpi Neha Tirkey won the by-election to Jharkhand's Mandar seat on Sunday, defeating her nearest rival, BJP's Gangotri Kujur, by a margin of 23,517 votes, an official said. Shilpi Neha, the daughter of former legislator Bandhu Tirkey and also supported by the ruling JMM-led coalition, secured a total of 95,062 votes and gave credit to the people of Mandar for her success. Kujur bagged a total of 71,545 votes, the official said.
Don’t make Agnipath prestige issue, scrap scheme: Pratibha Singh to Union govt
State Congress president Pratibha Singh on Sunday urged the government to not make 'Agnipath' a prestige issue and roll back the short-term recruitment scheme, which has sparked nationwide protests. “The scheme – which envisages recruitment of personnel below officer rank in the army, air force, and navy for four years, including six months training – is neither in the interest of the country nor the army,” the Mandi MP said.
