A 42-year-old security guard was arrested on Sunday for allegedly shooting a street dog dead in Lucknow’s Talkatora area on October 6, police said.

Video grab of the man shooting the dog dead (SOURCED)

The accused, identified as Sandeep Kumar Tiwari, allegedly opened fire with his licensed double-barrel gun after dogs chased him while he was returning home from night duty, according to police.

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According to police, CCTV footage from the spot and nearby areas helped investigators identify Tiwari and track his movements before and after the incident. He was arrested by Talkatora police on October 11.

The case was registered following a complaint filed at the police station by Charu Khare of AASRA The Helping Hands Trust and animal rights activist Anu Bose after the dog’s death.

According to station house officer (SHO) Kuldeep Duney, Tiwari, a resident of Muneshwarpuram in Badshahkhera, works as a security guard with Principal Security and Allied Services Pvt Ltd. During questioning, he allegedly told investigators that he fired at the dog in anger after a pack of dogs chased him while he was returning home from his night shift on October 6.

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{{^usCountry}} Police seized the licensed double-barrel gun allegedly used in the incident, along with a spent cartridge, four live cartridges and the weapon licence, officials said. Section 30 of the Arms Act was subsequently added to the case, which was registered under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police seized the licensed double-barrel gun allegedly used in the incident, along with a spent cartridge, four live cartridges and the weapon licence, officials said. Section 30 of the Arms Act was subsequently added to the case, which was registered under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. {{/usCountry}}

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Further legal proceedings against the accused are underway, police said.