Café owner falls to death from building in Lucknow; live-in partner, others booked for ‘murder’

A 28-year-old café owner died after allegedly falling from the fourth floor of an apartment building in Lucknow on Friday night even as his mother accused his live-in partner, her sister and others of murdering him, according to an FIR registered at Hazratganj police station on Saturday. The incident took place at Avadh Green Apartment in Lucknow on October 9 night. (For Representation)

The incident took place at Avadh Green Apartment around 10 pm. Shiva Sharma was taken to King George’s Medical University (KGMU) where he was declared dead, according to the complaint. Police are investigating the circumstances leading to Sharma’s death.

The FIR, registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with murder, names Shraddha Dubey, her sister Rashmi Dubey, a man identified as Adil, a driver and other unidentified people as suspects.

Inspector Vikram Singh has been assigned the investigation. “Police are probing the circumstances surrounding the fall and the allegations made by the family,” said ACP, Hazratganj, Rajneesh Verma.

In her complaint, Shiva’s mother Ranjana Sharma said her son had been in a relationship with Shraddha for around four months and was living with her. She alleged that Shraddha had threatened to implicate him in a false case, blackmailed him and pressured him to continue living with her despite his objections.

Ranjana told police that she received a call around 7 pm on October 9 from Shraddha and Adil, who allegedly informed her that Shiva was unwell and was being taken to a hospital. She was later told that he was being taken to KGMU.

When the family reached the medical college, they were allegedly shown Shiva’s body from a distance, after which the people accompanying him left, the complaint said.

The mother alleged that Shiva had multiple injuries, including fractures and wounds, and suspected that he had been assaulted before his death. She also claimed that he had faced physical violence earlier. These allegations have not been independently established.