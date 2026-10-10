Rajnath takes stock of flood-hit areas in Lucknow, directs officials to expedite relief

Defence minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh on Saturday took stock of the flood situation in affected areas of the city through a video call with BJP workers and district administration officials. He also spoke to an affected resident, Rajmani Tiwari, to inquire about his well-being and the availability of relief material. Defence minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh (File)

According to an official release, Singh sought an update on water levels and asked whether essential supplies and assistance were reaching affected families. He directed officials to expedite relief and rescue operations and ensure that no one in need was left without assistance.

BJP teams were distributing relief material in flood-hit areas, including Bhargav Colony and Ganesh Vihar Colony in Faizullaganj, when Singh made a video call to his officer on special duty (OSD), KP Singh, and asked party workers at the sites to show him the situation on the ground.

He also spoke to district administration officials, including the additional district magistrate (city) and sub-divisional magistrate (Sadar), and directed them to accelerate relief and rescue operations by prioritising the needs of the affected families and to ensure that essential assistance reached every person in need, the release said.

With movement in waterlogged areas remaining difficult, relief teams are using boats to reach homes and distribute food packets, drinking water and other essential supplies.

The relief effort involved BJP office-bearers and workers, including North Lucknow MLA Neeraj Bora, MLC Mukesh Sharma, OSD KP Singh, public relations officer Raghavendra Shukla and Pushkar Shukla.

According to the release, Singh is in regular touch with officials to monitor the situation, while relief operations are being carried out in coordination with the district administration.