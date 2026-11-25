A 66-year-old man in remission from prison was jailed for eight weeks after assaulting a nurse who stopped him from smoking in a hospital toilet in Singapore. He was also ordered to serve an additional 15 days in jail for committing the offence during his remission period, Shin Min Daily News reported. A Singapore man was jailed for assaulting a nurse (Representational image) more

Man assaulted nurse who stopped him from smoking According to the report, Low Khee Leng was released on remission on November 25, 2024. His remission period was scheduled to end on May 13, 2026.

On October 23, 2025, Low was taken to Sengkang General Hospital for medical attention after fainting at around 1am. Later that day, at approximately 12.30pm, he went to use the restroom and entered the hospital's accessible toilet.

A 38-year-old male nurse noticed Low walking towards the toilet and followed him to check on him. Inside, the nurse found him preparing to smoke a cigarette and stopped him, as smoking was prohibited on the premises.

(Also read: Singapore man, 41, jailed for letting Indian-origin former lawyer M Ravi consume drugs before his death)

Assault leads to jail time Angered by the intervention, Low assaulted the nurse, punching his right elbow, kicking his right foot and choking him. He then shut the toilet door to relieve himself.

The injured nurse subsequently went to the emergency department for treatment. The assault was captured on the hospital's CCTV cameras.

Low pleaded guilty to one count of voluntarily causing hurt on November 23, 2026, and was sentenced to eight weeks in prison. The court added another 15 days to his sentence because he committed the offence while on remission.

(Also read: Indian-origin Singapore man jailed for obtaining colleagues' salary information)