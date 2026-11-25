Number 1 (Born on the 1st, 10th, 19th and 28th) Art, theater, and music will pull you strongly today, and you should let them. Your imagination feels alive and ready to play, so an evening concert, a gallery walk, or even a good film will do more for you than a quiet night at home. There is a lightness in your step that makes you want to keep moving, keep dancing, and keep the good feeling going. Go out and join an artistic activity instead of just scrolling through pictures of it. Numerology Horoscope (Freepik)

Your ruling Sun sits neutral to the date's moolank 7, while the day's bhagyank 1 matches your own number, giving your natural confidence a clear channel. You can take on the world, as they say, and today you might actually believe it. The trick is to channel that energy into something creative rather than just busy. A spontaneous plan with a friend could turn into a memorable outing.

You won't need permission to enjoy yourself, so don't wait for it. The evening feels lighter away from home, so step out and let the day show you something beautiful.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colours: White, Cream, Light Blue

Tip for the Day: Go see something beautiful, even if it is alone.

Number 2 (Born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th) Relationships feel tense from the morning itself. Someone close may resist your ideas, and you might feel temporarily blocked, as if every door has a small lock on it. This is not a day to push your will on others or demand that things go your way. Let the friction be.

The date's moolank 7 is neutral to your Moon number, and while your 2 is a friend of the day's bhagyank 1, that friendship won't smooth every rough edge. If a family member or colleague seems difficult, step back instead of arguing. You can revisit the matter tomorrow with a clearer head. There is no need to prove your point today. A delayed message or a canceled plan could add to the irritation, but it is not a sign of anything larger.

Keep your expectations modest and your tone gentle. You will feel less exhausted if you stop trying to manage everyone's mood. Give people room to be themselves, and give yourself the same.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colours: Yellow, Pink, Light Purple

Tip for the Day: Do not force a decision today.

Number 3 (Born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st and 30th) A warm conversation with close friends or family members will open up nicely today. You can have a fruitful discussion, maybe over a meal or a long phone call, and something useful will come of it. Still, watch your own bias.

Your Jupiter number is neutral to the date's moolank 7 and friendly to the bhagyank 1, but that combination can make you a little too sure of your own reading of people. You may judge someone too quickly because of an old impression or a personal preference, and that judgment could be wrong. Mood swings are also likely, so one minute you are laughing and the next you are quiet. Do not fight that. Let the shifts pass without acting on them.

If a family member says something that rubs you the wrong way, give it ten minutes before you reply. The evening suits light company and easy talk. Avoid heavy emotional discussions late at night. You will sleep better for it.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colours: Blue, Gray, Silver

Tip for the Day: Hold your reply for ten minutes.

Number 4 (Born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd and 31st) There is a warmth in your manner today that people will notice. You feel more loving and affectionate than usual, and your commitments, whether at home or at work, carry a certain depth. Someone may tell you that you seem different, more present. That is your natural magnetism at work.

Your Rahu number is a friend of the date's moolank 7, and that friendship adds a quiet intensity to your connections. A partner, a close friend, or even a child will respond to your attention in a way that surprises you. You don't have to do anything grand. Just being fully there is enough. If there has been a small distance in a relationship lately, today offers a chance to close it without big speeches.

A simple gesture, like making tea for someone or listening without checking your phone, will carry more weight than you think. The evening favors calm company and honest talk. Let that happen naturally.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colours: Green, Turquoise

Tip for the Day: Listen fully, without checking your phone.

Number 5 (Born on the 5th, 14th and 23rd) Business will take the front seat for you today. You'll skip parties and social gatherings in favor of work meetings, seminars, or serious planning sessions. That is the right instinct.

Your Mercury number is a friend of the date's moolank 7, and being the weekday ruler's number gives your practical side extra charge. A meeting you attend today could open a door you have been waiting on, though the result may take a few days to show. Keep your questions sharp and your phone on silent. Someone senior may notice how prepared you are. There is no harm in carrying a small notebook and jotting things down.

Between meetings, you may feel the pull to check messages from friends who are out having fun, but that will only distract you. The evening may bring a late work call or an email that needs a quick reply. Handle it without complaint. The day favors discipline over leisure, and you will feel better if you lean into that fully.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colours: Blue, Pink, Indigo

Tip for the Day: Keep your phone on silent during meetings.

Number 6 (Born on the 6th, 15th and 24th) A long-term change can successfully begin now. Something you have been planning for weeks, maybe a new routine, a different work schedule, or a major lifestyle shift, has the wind behind it today. Your Venus number is a friend of the date's moolank 7, and that support gives you the steadiness to take the first real step.

You may feel a little nervous at the start, which is normal, but the day favors movement over hesitation. It is important for you to achieve what you want, not for anyone else, but for your own sense of direction. So make that call, write that email, clean that cupboard, or start that health plan. You don't need to announce it to the whole family. Quiet beginnings often last longer.

A family member may ask what changed in your mood, and you can tell them later once the first small win is in your pocket. The evening is good for planning the next few days without overthinking.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colours: Purple, Violet, White

Tip for the Day: Start the change quietly, without announcing it.

Number 7 (Born on the 7th, 16th and 25th) An idea or a problem may take hold of you today and refuse to let go. You'll feel restless until you have figured it out completely. Superficial answers will irritate you, and you will want to go to the root cause, even if that takes hours and a few wrong turns.

Your Ketu number matches the date's moolank 7 exactly, which sharpens your natural instinct for depth. This is not a day for small talk. You may find yourself reading the same document twice or replaying a conversation in your head to catch what was really meant. That is fine, as long as you don't burn yourself out. Step away for water or a short walk, but the question will follow you until it is solved.

The evening may bring sudden clarity while you are doing something ordinary, like folding clothes or waiting for tea. Let the answer come in its own time. You will not rest easy until it does.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colours: Brown, Black, Dark Blue

Tip for the Day: Let the answer come while you do something ordinary.

Number 8 (Born on the 8th, 17th and 26th) You are less inhibited and cautious than usual today, and that change of mood will show. Things that normally make you pause will feel lighter, and you may say yes to a plan you would usually avoid. The overall feeling is one of well-being. Enjoy it.

Your Saturn number is a friend of the date's moolank 7, and that friendship softens your natural seriousness. A spontaneous lunch with a colleague or an unplanned evening walk could do more for you than a perfectly timed schedule. You might laugh more easily, talk more openly, and even surprise yourself with a bit of quick wit. There is no need to question this mood or wait for it to fade. Let it carry the day.

If someone asks for a small favor, you will probably agree without your usual internal debate, which is fine. The evening suits music, good food, and light company. You have earned a little lightness after all the discipline you carry.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colours: Red, Maroon, Pink

Tip for the Day: Say yes to one spontaneous plan today.

Number 9 (Born on the 9th, 18th and 27th) You have been feeling the weight of restrictions lately, as if too many things hold you back from what you really want. Today is an excellent time to eliminate whatever is unnecessary and break free from that bondage.

Your Mars number is neutral to the date's moolank 7, but it is a friend of the day's bhagyank 1, and that gives your inner fire a cleaner outlet. You can now live and love more freely, though it will require a small act of courage from you. Clear out an old habit, a cluttered corner of your room, or a relationship that has been draining you politely for too long. You don't need a grand gesture. One clear decision is enough to change the inner weather.

A conversation you have been putting off may come up on its own today, and when it does, you will be ready. The evening encourages honesty, but keep it kind. You are not breaking things out of anger; you are making space.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colours: Red, Orange, Yellow, Gold

Tip for the Day: Make one clear decision that frees you.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)