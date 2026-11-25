Jensen Huang will be the textbook example of keyman risk (and reward) in markets for a long time to come. On Monday, Nvidia gained almost a trillion dollars in market cap after the board dramatically reinstated Huang as the company’s CEO. Huang’s reinstatement comes three years after OpenAI founder Sam Altman was fired and reinstated as its CEO within five days in 2023 (AFP) more

What next? At least three key points emerge.

Huang’s reinstatement comes three years after OpenAI founder Sam Altman was fired and reinstated as its CEO within five days in 2023. Lesson number one is that the perceived, if not actual, fortunes of AI, and by extension the US economy, are extremely sensitive to individual leaders.

Leaders of large firms in the AI ecosystem wield much more power than a typical corporate executive. Nvidia is the biggest example. Huang was accused not just of personal misconduct — no one is even talking about how his alleged affairs violate the basic principles of corporate governance anymore — but also of violating the guidelines laid down by the American State on preventing the sale and transfer of advanced microchips to China, which the US sees as its only credible competitor in the AI race. The second point, therefore, is that Huang’s reinstatement is a big loss for the anti-China hawks in the US policy establishment. To be sure, Huang and Nvidia will continue to face heat from the anti-China lobby in the form of Congressional enquiries.

Last but not the least, the developments highlight the deepening fault lines between the big tech clique and its biggest ally, US President Donald Trump, and a growing political opposition in the US. Trump has made it clear that he played a role in Huang’s reinstatement. Other tech industry leaders, such as Tesla’s Elon Musk and Sam Altman have welcomed Huang’s reinstatement. This is symptomatic of a developing huddle against a broader grassroots pushback against issues such as building more data centres in the US. If China represents the foreign market for companies such as Nvidia, data centre projects in the US are critical to America’s domestic AI market and capacity.

It is the interplay between these broad factors — individual industry leaders driving cutting-edge companies, realigning the contours of Sino-US great power competition, and the deepening embrace between Trump and the big-tech moguls — that will determine the future of the AI economy and America’s dominance (or the lack of it) going forward.