Homeguard strangles wife, daughter in Lko; domestic discord suspected: Police

A 56-year-old homeguard allegedly strangled his wife and elder daughter to death with a data cable while they were asleep at their house in the Bhola Kheda locality under Krishna Nagar police station in the early hours of Friday. He later informed the police about the killings and was detained for questioning, officials said. Police said the accused was detained for questioning after he called them and confessed to the murders. (For representation)

The accused, Ravindra Shankar Gupta, is posted in Lucknow district. Police said the incident came to light around 6 am after Gupta called them and allegedly confessed to the murders.

DCP (South) Mohammad Mushtaq said preliminary investigation suggested that the daughter’s conversations with a young man frequently led to disputes at home. “We are investigating all possible angles,” he said.

The deceased were identified as Gupta’s wife Shyama Dulari, 50, and daughter Pooja Sahu, 32. A police team reached the house and found Pooja’s body on the ground floor and Shyama Dulari’s on the first floor, both bearing marks on their necks.

Senior police officers inspected the crime scene, and a forensic team was called to collect evidence. The bodies were sent for the post-mortem examination after completion of inquest proceedings.

According to police, the family had a history of domestic discord. In 2025, Shyama Dulari had left home with some jewellery following a dispute, prompting Gupta to lodge a missing person complaint. She was later traced to a relative’s house and returned home a few days ago, police said.

Pooja married in 2017, but the marriage later ended in divorce. She remarried in 2022, but her second marriage also ended in divorce. She had been living with her parents along with her daughter from her first marriage. Gupta had reportedly been absent from duty for nearly six days. Police said a murder case had been registered against the accused on the basis of a family member’s complaint. Further investigation is underway.