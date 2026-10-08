2 more held for HR manager's murder after argument over banana prices in Faridabad

Two people were arrested in connection with the murder of a senior HR manager of an electric vehicle company after a dispute over banana prices, in Faridabad early Thursday, police said. Three people were earlier arrested in the case. (HT file)

One of the accused was arrested after an encounter with a crime branch team while the other surrendered. Earlier, three people were arrested in the case, the police added.

On October 4, the HR manager – Lakshman – was stabbed to death at Dealer Chowk by the two accused, after he had an argument with a fruit vendor over charging ₹100 for a dozen bananas. The vendor – Rinku – had called his associates who attacked Lakshman and his nephew Mahesh. Mahesh was injured in the incident and undergoing treatment, the police said.

Faridabad police public relations officer Yashpal Yadav said the encounter took place at around 2am in Sector 62, when the two accused were found hiding inside a sewer-pipe warehouse.

“A crime branch team received information about their location and carried out a raid during which Tarun alias Naveen opened fire at the police team in an attempt to escape,” he said.

Tarun fired two rounds at the police, he said. “The crime branch sleuths retaliated and Tarun was shot in the leg. He was apprehended at the spot and taken to Badshah Khan civil hospital for treatment,” he added.

A country-made pistol was also recovered from the spot which was used by Tarun – a resident of Faridabad’s Uncha village – in firing at the cops, the police said. Tarun's associate Jatin surrounded before the encounter broke out.

Earlier, three people – Prashant, Naman and Akash – were arrested in the case.