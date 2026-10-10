Man hacked to death after trying to intervene in road rage in Faridabad

A 25-year-old man was hacked to death with an axe and iron rods when he tried to intervene in a dispute between his maternal uncle’s family and their neighbours following a road rage incident in Faridabad on Thursday night, police said on Friday. Police identified the victim as Wali Mohammad, a resident of Bisru village in Nuh district, where he ran wrestling classes for children and worked as a bouncer

Police identified the victim as Wali Mohammad, a resident of Bisru village in Nuh district, where he ran wrestling classes for children and worked as a bouncer. He went to his maternal uncle Mohammad Tahir’s house in Tilpat, Palla area, police added.

According to police, the dispute took place between 8 pm and 8.15 pm when a neighbour riding a motorcycle hit Tahir’s nephew in front of their house.

A senior police officer said the victim stepped in to separate both sides.

“However, the neighbouring family ended up attacking him with an axe, rods and sticks. They also pelted bricks and stones from their roof. One of the suspects kept hitting him in the head with a heavy iron rod until he collapsed,” he said, adding the incident was captured on a CCTV camera.

Police said Tahir, Wali’s mother Zubaida and his brother Mohammad Tayyab were also injured while trying to save him. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, but he died in the course of treatment.

Yashpal Yadav, Faridabad police public relations officer, said an FIR under Section 103(1) (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against 24 suspects at Palla police station on Friday. “Crime branch teams are carrying out raids to nab the suspects,” he added.