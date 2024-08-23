Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.91 °C, check weather forecast for August 23, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 24, 2024 32.33 °C Moderate rain August 25, 2024 33.09 °C Moderate rain August 26, 2024 31.11 °C Light rain August 27, 2024 24.87 °C Light rain August 28, 2024 32.04 °C Moderate rain August 29, 2024 32.37 °C Moderate rain August 30, 2024 33.76 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.45 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 29.51 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.96 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.68 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 27.51 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 30.97 °C Heavy intensity rain Delhi 34.5 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Lucknow today, on August 23, 2024, is 32.02 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.91 °C and 34.95 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 64% and the wind speed is 64 km/h. The sun rose at 05:41 AM and will set at 06:36 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, August 24, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.36 °C and 33.06 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 59%.With temperatures ranging between 26.91 °C and 34.95 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 140.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 23, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

