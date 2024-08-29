Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.61 °C, check weather forecast for August 29, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 30, 2024 35.29 °C Broken clouds August 31, 2024 35.57 °C Broken clouds September 1, 2024 33.24 °C Overcast clouds September 2, 2024 33.41 °C Light rain September 3, 2024 27.0 °C Moderate rain September 4, 2024 25.93 °C Moderate rain September 5, 2024 28.1 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.45 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.26 °C Light rain Chennai 29.41 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.25 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.51 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 28.39 °C Moderate rain Delhi 29.23 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Lucknow today, on August 29, 2024, is 33.37 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.61 °C and 35.39 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h. The sun rose at 05:44 AM and will set at 06:30 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, August 30, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.01 °C and 35.8 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.With temperatures ranging between 25.61 °C and 35.39 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 103.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 29, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

