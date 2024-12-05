Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 5, 2024
Dec 05, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on December 5, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on December 5, 2024, is 21.96 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.45 °C and 26.58 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 26% and the wind speed is 26 km/h. The sun rose at 06:41 AM and will set at 05:13 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, December 6, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.46 °C and 25.43 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 173.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on December 5, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|December 6, 2024
|21.74 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 7, 2024
|21.72 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 8, 2024
|23.61 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 9, 2024
|23.07 °C
|Light rain
|December 10, 2024
|20.42 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 11, 2024
|21.94 °C
|Scattered clouds
|December 12, 2024
|21.65 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
