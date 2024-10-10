Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.71 °C, check weather forecast for October 10, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 11, 2024 31.88 °C Scattered clouds October 12, 2024 30.9 °C Overcast clouds October 13, 2024 32.14 °C Sky is clear October 14, 2024 32.58 °C Sky is clear October 15, 2024 32.35 °C Broken clouds October 16, 2024 31.72 °C Sky is clear October 17, 2024 31.51 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.48 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.0 °C Moderate rain Chennai 28.25 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.81 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 27.38 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 29.83 °C Light rain Delhi 31.87 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Lucknow today, on October 10, 2024, is 29.26 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.71 °C and 33.29 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 49% and the wind speed is 49 km/h. The sun rose at 06:03 AM and will set at 05:43 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, October 11, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.26 °C and 34.64 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 248.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 10, 2024

