Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.71 °C, check weather forecast for October 10, 2024
Oct 10, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on October 10, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on October 10, 2024, is 29.26 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.71 °C and 33.29 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 49% and the wind speed is 49 km/h. The sun rose at 06:03 AM and will set at 05:43 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, October 11, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.26 °C and 34.64 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 248.0, falling in the unhealthy category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 10, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 11, 2024
|31.88 °C
|Scattered clouds
|October 12, 2024
|30.9 °C
|Overcast clouds
|October 13, 2024
|32.14 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 14, 2024
|32.58 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 15, 2024
|32.35 °C
|Broken clouds
|October 16, 2024
|31.72 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 17, 2024
|31.51 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
