Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Oct 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.71 °C, check weather forecast for October 10, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 10, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on October 10, 2024 here.

The temperature in Lucknow today, on October 10, 2024, is 29.26 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.71 °C and 33.29 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 49% and the wind speed is 49 km/h. The sun rose at 06:03 AM and will set at 05:43 PM.

Tomorrow, on Friday, October 11, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.26 °C and 34.64 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 248.0, falling in the unhealthy category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
October 11, 2024 31.88 °C Scattered clouds
October 12, 2024 30.9 °C Overcast clouds
October 13, 2024 32.14 °C Sky is clear
October 14, 2024 32.58 °C Sky is clear
October 15, 2024 32.35 °C Broken clouds
October 16, 2024 31.72 °C Sky is clear
October 17, 2024 31.51 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on October 10, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.48 °C Light rain
Kolkata 30.0 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 28.25 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 25.81 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 27.38 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 29.83 °C Light rain
Delhi 31.87 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Lucknow weather update on October 10, 2024
Lucknow weather update on October 10, 2024

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On