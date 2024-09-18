Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.41 °C, check weather forecast for September 18, 2024
Sep 18, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on September 18, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on September 18, 2024, is 29.85 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.41 °C and 31.38 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 67% and the wind speed is 67 km/h. The sun rose at 05:53 AM and will set at 06:07 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 19, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.01 °C and 33.08 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 62%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 76.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 18, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 19, 2024
|31.61 °C
|Few clouds
|September 20, 2024
|31.54 °C
|Scattered clouds
|September 21, 2024
|33.81 °C
|Scattered clouds
|September 22, 2024
|34.98 °C
|Overcast clouds
|September 23, 2024
|35.73 °C
|Broken clouds
|September 24, 2024
|35.24 °C
|Light rain
|September 25, 2024
|31.53 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
