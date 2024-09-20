Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.17 °C, check weather forecast for September 20, 2024
Sep 20, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on September 20, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on September 20, 2024, is 29.64 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.17 °C and 34.07 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 05:54 AM and will set at 06:05 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, September 21, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.3 °C and 35.47 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 55%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 157.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 20, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, September 21, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.3 °C and 35.47 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 55%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 157.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 21, 2024
|33.27 °C
|Broken clouds
|September 22, 2024
|33.92 °C
|Overcast clouds
|September 23, 2024
|35.28 °C
|Scattered clouds
|September 24, 2024
|35.84 °C
|Light rain
|September 25, 2024
|32.31 °C
|Light rain
|September 26, 2024
|32.64 °C
|Light rain
|September 27, 2024
|25.24 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
Weather in other cities on September 20, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
See more
SHARE
Copy