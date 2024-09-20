Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.17 °C, check weather forecast for September 20, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 21, 2024 33.27 °C Broken clouds September 22, 2024 33.92 °C Overcast clouds September 23, 2024 35.28 °C Scattered clouds September 24, 2024 35.84 °C Light rain September 25, 2024 32.31 °C Light rain September 26, 2024 32.64 °C Light rain September 27, 2024 25.24 °C Heavy intensity rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.77 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 32.54 °C Few clouds Chennai 33.59 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 26.38 °C Light rain Hyderabad 29.81 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 31.31 °C Few clouds Delhi 32.71 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Lucknow today, on September 20, 2024, is 29.64 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.17 °C and 34.07 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 05:54 AM and will set at 06:05 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, September 21, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.3 °C and 35.47 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 55%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 157.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 20, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

