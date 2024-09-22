Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.99 °C, check weather forecast for September 22, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 23, 2024 33.98 °C Sky is clear September 24, 2024 34.63 °C Few clouds September 25, 2024 34.12 °C Broken clouds September 26, 2024 29.78 °C Light rain September 27, 2024 24.17 °C Light rain September 28, 2024 24.41 °C Moderate rain September 29, 2024 28.43 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.79 °C Light rain Kolkata 32.99 °C Light rain Chennai 32.26 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 24.14 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 30.21 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.92 °C Light rain Delhi 35.08 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Lucknow today, on September 22, 2024, is 31.6 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.99 °C and 35.67 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 05:54 AM and will set at 06:03 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, September 23, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.92 °C and 36.67 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.With temperatures ranging between 25.99 °C and 35.67 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 145.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 22, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

