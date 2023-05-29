Woman falls prey to online job scam, loses 7 lakh

A Lucknow woman was recently duped of around ₹7 lakh by cyber criminals who had approached her on the pretext of offering her a job, police said. A while after she shared her banking details with them, the woman realised that ₹ 7 lakh had been deducted from her account, the police said.

The woman, Divya Giri, said in her police complaint that she was contacted by the fraudsters on May 24 through online messaging platform Telegram who offered her a work-from-home job opportunity, the cybercrime cell of Uttar Pradesh Police said in a note on Monday.

A while after she shared her banking details with them, she realised that ₹7 lakh had been deducted from her account, the police added.

“After registering a complaint with the cyber cell, the account to which the money was transferred has been seized. So far, ₹3,34,800 has been transacted back to her account,” the note added.

The cybercrime cell also requested people to be alert in case of being approached online regarding a job opportunity.