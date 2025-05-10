A joint venture between the Indian and Russian governments, the BrahMos Aerospace project will see its first stage of commissioning this Sunday. Initially, the unit is projected to manufacture the latest version of 100 supersonic BrahMos missiles annually. Lucknow’s BrahMos complex set for launch, may see early production

Considered the “crowning jewel” of the Defence Corridor in Uttar Pradesh, the BrahMos complex, located in Sarojini Nagar of the Corridor’s Lucknow node, is scheduled to be launched by defence minister Rajnath Singh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Defence Corridor project on November 21, 2021 in Jhansi.

In the next five to seven years, missiles worth ₹900 crore are expected to be manufactured in the Defence Corridor, whose development is being spearheaded by Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA).

BrahMos Aerospace was created as a joint venture between the Indian government’s DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) and ‘JSC’ ‘MIC’ NPO Mashinostroyenia (NPOM) of the Government of the Russian Federation.

The company was established in India after an agreement was signed between the two governments on February 12, 1998.

BrahMos Aerospace was set up with 50.5% Indian and 49.5% Russian ownership, and it is the first defence joint venture of its kind that is established by the Indian government with a foreign government, according to a government statement.

UPEIDA, meanwhile, has signed memorandums of understanding with 93 companies for investment of ₹11,256 crore in the Defence Corridor.

“It is the most prestigious project in the Defence Corridor of Uttar Pradesh. The latest version of the supersonic missile will be manufactured in Lucknow. The state government has accorded top-most priority to the BrahMos project,” said Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, the industrial development minister of Uttar Pradesh.

“Due to the importance of the project, the production of BrahMos missiles could start in the Lucknow unit earlier than the stipulated time. The complex will be inaugurated on May 11,” added the minister.