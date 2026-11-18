A Sarojininagar resident allegedly opened fire multiple times with a country-made firearm after a group of neighbours pelted his house with bricks and stones. No one was injured, and the accused has been taken into police custody. A video of the incident has also surfaced. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The incident took place around 7.30 am in Rustam Vihar Colony and was captured on a mobile phone by a local woman. The video, reportedly 3 minutes and 10 seconds long, shows the confrontation and the exchange of stones and gunfire.

The dispute reportedly stemmed from an old enmity between two neighbouring families. According to a complaint lodged by Mohammad Ikhlaq, a hotel manager, his wife Shazia had stepped outside their house to hand him a bag after he returned from dropping their children at school.

Ikhlaq alleged that their neighbour Mohammad Ali, who runs a grocery shop, threatened to throw acid on his wife’s face, triggering an argument. Ali allegedly brought out a country-made firearm, pointed it at Shazia and fired before retreating inside his house.

Angered by the firing, people from Ikhlaq’s side allegedly pelted Ali’s house with bricks and stones. Ali then came out again and allegedly fired towards them.

The incident comes close on the heels of the October 26 Saadatganj shooting, in which three members of a family were killed after a dispute between neighbours over parking and a platform near a banyan tree escalated into firing. The accused in that case allegedly opened fire during the confrontation, killing two brothers and one of their sons.