‘Magnificent’: Modi applauds as fighter jets roar at air show finale in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attended the Aerial Display-2026 at Namo Ghat in Varanasi held to commemorate the 94th anniversary of the Indian Air Force under the theme “Wings over Ganges” and hailed it as “magnificent”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, governor Anandiben Patel, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and state BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary during the Indian Air Force Day Aerial Display 2026 in Varanasi on Sunday. (PTI PHOTO)

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Defence minister Rajnath Singh, governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, the IAF chief, accompanied Modi on the final day of the three-day air show.

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Modi wore a white Air Force cap and dark sunglasses as the IAF’s spectacular aerial displays filled the skies above the holy city with the roar of fighter jets. The air show lasted for over an hour.

Chief of Air Staff AP Singh felicitated Modi with a memento and explained the aircraft’s acrobatic manoeuvres.

Having watched the show, Modi posted on X, “Varanasi air show…Magnificent!”

Thrilling performances by Rafale, Sukhoi and Tejas aircraft, along with those by the Surya Kiran team, left the prime minister and spectators spellbound.

Aircraft in groups of five, nine and three performed adventurous manoeuvres. As aircraft flew high and low, the public cheered joyfully, and many chanted “Jai Hind, Jai Bharat”. A number of people clicked pictures and captured the “roaring’ moments on their mobile cameras.

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{{^usCountry}} Amid the uninterrupted flow of the Ganga, the historic ghats of Kashi continued to thunder as roaring Indian Air Force fighter aircraft reverberated across the sky. The spiritual city witnessed the valour, technological prowess and professional competence of the Indian Air Force. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amid the uninterrupted flow of the Ganga, the historic ghats of Kashi continued to thunder as roaring Indian Air Force fighter aircraft reverberated across the sky. The spiritual city witnessed the valour, technological prowess and professional competence of the Indian Air Force. {{/usCountry}}

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“The land of Kashi is bearing witness to the unique display of courage and skill by the warriors of the Indian Air Force. On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is boosting the morale of the Air Force personnel,” defence minister Rajnath Singh posted on X.

BJP state president and Union minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, officers of the Indian Armed Forces and several other distinguished guests were also present at the programme.

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