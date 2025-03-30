Menu Explore
Mahapanchayat seeks PM’s intervention to cancel discom privatisation plan

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 30, 2025 08:18 AM IST

Electricity employees participated in the event, organised by the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers and the Vidyut Karmachari Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti.

Lucknow: A resolution was passed at the Electricity Mahapanchayat in Varanasi on Saturday urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to direct the state to cancel the proposed privatisation of Purvanchal and Dakshinanchal power distribution corporations, citing potential public hardships.

(For representation)

Protesters warned that privatization could lead to a threefold increase in electricity tariffs, drawing comparisons to Mumbai, Kolkata, and Delhi, where private electricity rates are significantly higher than in Uttar Pradesh.

They also pointed out that private companies in Greater Noida and Agra do not offer free electricity for farmers’ tubewells, a benefit currently available in government-run areas.

Speakers highlighted financial losses from privatization, citing the case of Agra, where Torrent Power buys electricity from the Power Corporation at 5.55 per unit but sells it at 4.36 per unit, leading to an annual loss of 275 crore. In contrast, KESCO in Kanpur, which remains publicly owned, generates revenue of 7.96 per unit, reinforcing arguments against privatization.

The Mahapanchayat also expressed strong resentment over the dismissal of contract workers, demanding their reinstatement as per the March 2023 settlement with the energy minister. Employees called for a massive rally in Lucknow on April 9 to escalate their movement.

Sangharsh Samiti convenor Shailendra Dubey said, “Our agitation will continue till the government withdraw the decision to privatize power distribution in 42 districts.”

