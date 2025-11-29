Make Khichdi Mela in Gorakhpur a ‘zero-waste event’: CM Yogi to officials

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday district and municipal officials to complete all preparations for the annual ‘Khichdi Mela’ in Gorakhpur by December 20. Emphasising that the fair must set a new benchmark in terms of measures for cleanliness and waste management, he instructed officials to make it a “zero-waste event.” The fair must set a new benchmark in terms of measures for cleanliness and waste management. (File)

Chairing a review meeting at the Gorakhnath temple, the chief minister highlighted the significance of the ‘Khichdi Mela’, which attracts devotees from eastern Uttar Pradesh apart from Bihar, Nepal, and other regions, “All essential facilities for safety, convenience, and comfort of devotees must be ensured,” Yogi said, directing officials to ensure adequate lighting arrangements at the venue well in advance to avoid disruptions during the event.

Taking stock of traffic and parking arrangements, the chief minister noted that ‘Khichdi Mela’ special trains would be run as in previous years. He asked railway officials to coordinate the movement of trains from major stations and instructed that electric city buses be deployed from key railway and bus terminals for the convenience of visitors.

He further directed authorities to arrange bonfires and ensure adequate supply of firewood through the forest department. Laying stress on security and crowd management, he directed officials to deploy female police personnel, set up women help desks and control rooms, install CCTV cameras, and seek additional support from NCC and civil defence, wherever required.

He also directed health officials to remain alert with health camps, clean bedding, blankets at night shelters, and full emergency readiness at hospitals.

CM attends wedding in Maharajganj village

Later in the afternoon, the chief minister reached Jogiya village in the Ghughli area of Maharajganj district to attend a wedding ceremony at the residence of former chairman Virendra Singh. Maharajganj district magistrate Santosh Kumar Sharma and superintendent of police (SP) Somendra Meena received the CM upon arrival at around 3:15 pm. Before attending the wedding, the chief minister visited a local temple and offered prayers.