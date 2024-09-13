Man left for dead in attack by armed men in Lucknow

A man sustained serious head injuries after he was attacked by armed men in the Madeyganj area of Lucknow on Thursday night. For representation only (HT File Photo)

“A case has been registered under relevant sections at Madeyganj police station. The injured, Ashutosh Dwivedi, has been admitted to Balrampur Hospital for treatment and the accused, Suraj alias Raja and Suresh Shukla, have been taken into police custody and are being questioned. Raids are being conducted to arrest other people involved in the incident,” a Lucknow Police release read.

In the FIR lodged on Friday, the family of the victim, a resident of Mohalla Deendayal Nagar, Khadra, said that he was called near Prabha Devi Temple on Thursday.

“As soon as Ashutosh reached the temple, one Jitendra was standing there. As soon as Ashutosh turned to return after meeting him, one Alok Mishra and Rohit, Raja Singh, Monu Shukla alias Monu Nakhasi, who live near Thakurganj and 60 Fita Road attacked him.

“Alok Mishra fired a firearm at him. But the shot missed its mark. Meanwhile, Alok’s companions Rohit, Raja, Monu Nakhasi and many unknown people attacked him with a cleaver and iron rods due to which he suffered serious injuries on his head,” alleged the family in the FIR.

“Ashutosh somehow ran away and entered his aunt’s house. After this, men entered the aunt’s house, dragged my brother out of the house and started beating him again. They continued to beat him till he fell unconscious, and taking him to be dead, his assailants escaped from there,” said Pushkar Dutt Dwivedi, victim’s brother in the FIR.

Soon after Pushkar reached the spot and rushed his brother to the emergency ward of Balrampur Hospital.