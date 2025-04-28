Maya flays rival parties for targeting Anand’s re-induction

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday slammed rival political parties for targeting her over the re-induction of her nephew Akash Anand into the party fold. For representation only (HT File Photo)

In a series of posts on social media platform X, the BSP chief justified expulsion of her nephew from the party and later permitting his re-entry.

She said, there is nothing personal in the coming and going of the people working in BSP who are on a mission to take the caravan of self-respect and self-esteem of Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, the well-wisher of the Dalits and other neglected people of the country, to the destination of power. Rather, it is completely dependent on the interest of the party and the movement, she said.

Also, when some members of the party, under the conspiracy of opposition parties, get influenced and start weakening their own party or due to indiscipline in the party and not working with maturity, then they have to be expelled under compulsion, in the interest of the party, she said.

But soon after they understand and realise their mistake, and are taken back into the party, then Congress, BJP and other opposition parties try their best to tarnish the image of the party by calling it a case of ‘Aaya Ram Gaya Ram’, she said.

The BSP chief said, when opposition parties do the same thing, they dismiss it by saying that it is a matter of party interest, but in the case of BSP, they try to tarnish the image of this party by calling it all sorts of names. If this is not double standards, then what is? Party people should be cautious, she said.

Akash Anand was expelled from the BSP in March. On April 13, he publicly apologised to Mayawati in a series of posts on X and requested an opportunity to work for the party again, prompting Mayawati to write on the same platform that he was being given another chance. Akash has not been given a post in the party organisation nor has he been assigned a bigger role in the working of the party as well.